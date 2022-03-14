Swarthmore Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Swarthmore Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 84,709 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,368,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 244.8% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 77.8% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,148,450 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.30. 17,963,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,275,893. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.32 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

