Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Receives $191.90 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $191.90.

SWDBY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 204 to SEK 193 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 205 to SEK 200 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 210 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 204 to SEK 200 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Swedbank AB (publ) stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.63. 87,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average is $19.85. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.05. Swedbank AB has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $23.27.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 41.52%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter.

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

