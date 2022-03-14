T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 364.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 186,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,769,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 17,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,476 shares of company stock worth $4,348,930 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $136.33 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.07 and a twelve month high of $224.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.65.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 40.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.93%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TROW. Citigroup cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.64.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

