Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Target Hospitality posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 92.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Target Hospitality.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TH. TheStreet upgraded Target Hospitality from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target Hospitality currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TH. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 28,231 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 125,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,395 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 53,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Target Hospitality by 373.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 42,717 shares in the last quarter. 19.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TH stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.86. 4,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.44, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.95. Target Hospitality has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $5.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

