Taylor Wimpey’s (TW) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective on the homebuilder’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TW. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.56) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 210 ($2.75) to GBX 220 ($2.88) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.56) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 198 ($2.59).

Shares of LON:TW opened at GBX 134.40 ($1.76) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 152.59. Taylor Wimpey has a 52 week low of GBX 125.52 ($1.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 213.92 ($2.80). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

In related news, insider Scilla Grimble bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.24) per share, for a total transaction of £25,650 ($33,608.49). Also, insider Jennie Daly sold 53,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.91), for a total transaction of £77,946.48 ($102,131.13).

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

