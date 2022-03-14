TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Receives $23.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.43.

TCRR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $2.53 on Friday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $28.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,800,000 after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 331,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,231,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,614,000 after acquiring an additional 42,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

