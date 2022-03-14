TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Receives $23.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.43.
TCRR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $2.53 on Friday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $28.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.26.
About TCR2 Therapeutics (Get Rating)
TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.
