Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $76.10

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $76.10 and last traded at $76.83, with a volume of 47249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.92.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Get Techtronic Industries alerts:

About Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY)

Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care worldwide. It offers industrial power tools, accessories, hand tools and storage products, layout and measuring tools, trade power tools, and outdoor products under the Milwaukee, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Empire, Imperial Blades, STILETTO, and HART brands.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Techtronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Techtronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.