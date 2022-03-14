Teekay (NYSE:TK) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:TK opened at $3.15 on Thursday. Teekay has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $318.49 million, a P/E ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TK. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Teekay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,147,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teekay by 791.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 601,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 534,495 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Teekay by 2,959.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 547,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 529,961 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Teekay during the second quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay during the second quarter worth approximately $943,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.07% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of international crude oil and gas marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units), LNG and LPG carriers and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay LNG; Teekay Tankers and Teekay Parent.

