Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0362 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Templeton Global Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 2.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
GIM stock opened at $4.86 on Monday. Templeton Global Income Fund has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $5.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.27.
About Templeton Global Income Fund (Get Rating)
Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.
