Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0362 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Templeton Global Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 2.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Templeton Global Income Fund alerts:

GIM stock opened at $4.86 on Monday. Templeton Global Income Fund has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $5.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIM. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 225.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 28,152 shares during the last quarter. 51.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Templeton Global Income Fund (Get Rating)

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.