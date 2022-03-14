Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Short Interest Down 32.6% in February

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the February 13th total of 2,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Tenneco stock opened at $18.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.08. Tenneco has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 2.09.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.27). Tenneco had a return on equity of 59.64% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tenneco will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tenneco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tenneco by 13,512.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,552,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519,363 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,339,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,752 shares during the period. Towle & Co. raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 72.6% during the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,937,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,643,000 after buying an additional 814,750 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenneco in the 3rd quarter worth $6,207,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tenneco by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

