Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in development of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other chronic liver diseases. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in FOSTER CITY, Calif. “

NASDAQ:TERN opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $78.59 million and a PE ratio of -1.33. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $28.36.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.07. As a group, analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 36,426.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

