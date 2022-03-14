Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Raised to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $95.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TXRH. Barclays increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.68.

TXRH stock opened at $78.80 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $69.54 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $895.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.57%.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $198,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,209. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,405,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 64,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,541,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $673,312,000 after acquiring an additional 186,336 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,934,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

