TFI International (TSE:TFII) Raised to “Buy” at Wolfe Research

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$115.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TFI International to C$158.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on TFI International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$132.00 target price for the company. TD Securities raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$145.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$153.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$135.07.

Shares of TSE TFII traded up C$2.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$120.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. TFI International has a one year low of C$87.52 and a one year high of C$148.63. The stock has a market cap of C$11.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$127.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$134.53.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 20,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.00, for a total transaction of C$2,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,191,114 shares in the company, valued at C$569,991,504. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,481,250 over the last quarter.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

