TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,455 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,051 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

In other TFS Financial news, Director Ashley H. Williams sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $50,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial stock opened at $16.41 on Monday. TFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 63.12 and a beta of 0.42.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. TFS Financial had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 4.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 434.63%.

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

