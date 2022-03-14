The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Crescent Capital Consulting LLC

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lowered its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at $5,666,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Allstate by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Allstate by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,541,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,049,000 after purchasing an additional 94,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Allstate by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

ALL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Allstate stock opened at $123.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.35.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Allstate (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.