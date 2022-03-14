The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Position Boosted by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on SCHW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

Shares of SCHW opened at $80.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $145.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $63.07 and a twelve month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $4,836,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $13,478,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 752,471 shares of company stock worth $66,896,376. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.