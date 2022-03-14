The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by 1.5% over the last three years.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

GDV stock opened at $23.20 on Monday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $27.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.08.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 330,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.