The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by 1.5% over the last three years.
GDV stock opened at $23.20 on Monday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $27.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.08.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.
