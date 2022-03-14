The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:GAB)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust has decreased its dividend by 0.5% over the last three years.

NYSE:GAB opened at $6.95 on Monday. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $7.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.98.

In related news, insider Kuni Nakamura bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAB. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 913,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after buying an additional 97,792 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 90,726 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 218.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 28,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 19,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

