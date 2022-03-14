The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.60.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GPS shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of GAP from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of GAP from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

GAP stock opened at $14.11 on Monday. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. GAP had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. GAP’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $124,360.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,490,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $432,258,000 after buying an additional 1,381,050 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 600.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 899,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after buying an additional 771,230 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 25.4% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,291,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $74,718,000 after buying an additional 666,301 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 74.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,047,636 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,781,000 after buying an additional 447,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 1,723.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after buying an additional 238,165 shares during the last quarter. 58.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

