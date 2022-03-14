The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,059,482,000 after purchasing an additional 274,537 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.4% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 97.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 53,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,432,000 after acquiring an additional 26,592 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 36.5% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $328.17. 81,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,572,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.72 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $358.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.48%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.67.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

