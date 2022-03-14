The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,908,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,362,000 after purchasing an additional 125,982 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 523,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,095,000 after acquiring an additional 14,444 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BATRA opened at $27.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $32.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.55 million, a PE ratio of -45.02 and a beta of 0.88.

In other The Liberty Braves Group news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $3,089,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

