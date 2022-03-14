The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.600-$0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $450 million-$460 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $473.06 million.

Shares of PNTG stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,279. The Pennant Group has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $58.21. The company has a market cap of $404.56 million, a P/E ratio of 176.88 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.40.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The Pennant Group had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Pennant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Pennant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,109,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Pennant Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,142,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,607,000 after purchasing an additional 148,342 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in The Pennant Group by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in The Pennant Group by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

