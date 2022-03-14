The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Director Thomas R. Clevinger Sells 5,000 Shares

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $196,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SHYF stock opened at $38.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.56 and a 200 day moving average of $44.46. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.75 and a 52 week high of $54.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.60.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $277.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.48 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHYF. State Street Corp lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,995,000 after buying an additional 23,639 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 100.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 51,778 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 25.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after buying an additional 28,844 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Shyft Group during the second quarter valued at $232,000. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHYF. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised The Shyft Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

