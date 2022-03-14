Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Seascape Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 34,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF stock opened at $26.13 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 52-week low of $25.37 and a 52-week high of $31.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.99.

