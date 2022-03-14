Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Roblox were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RBLX. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 33.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 18,426 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 269.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,002,000 after acquiring an additional 13,659,143 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 1,261.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 12,963 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the second quarter valued at about $71,804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $39.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $39.20 and a 1-year high of $141.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.00.
A number of research firms recently commented on RBLX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Roblox from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday. Benchmark decreased their target price on Roblox from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.79.
In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $140,516.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total value of $2,689,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,769 shares of company stock worth $10,484,551.
About Roblox
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.
