Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases New Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA LIT opened at $68.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.71. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $54.88 and a 52-week high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

