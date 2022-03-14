Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 674 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,891,000 after buying an additional 40,049 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,601,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 660.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF alerts:

RWJ opened at $118.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.28. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $105.33 and a 52 week high of $131.07.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.