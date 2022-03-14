TI Trust Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,244,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,344,000 after buying an additional 640,898 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 874.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 506,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,848,000 after buying an additional 454,793 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 456,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,090,000 after purchasing an additional 435,984 shares during the period. VPR Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,235,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 598,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,922,000 after purchasing an additional 280,275 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $153.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.75. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $142.88 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

