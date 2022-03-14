TI Trust Inc. Invests $274,000 in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 68.9% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on BTI. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.17) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,600.00.

NYSE BTI opened at $39.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.39. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $47.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a $0.7354 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

