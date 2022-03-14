Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $58.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $71.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TOL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Toll Brothers from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Toll Brothers from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.13.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $50.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.63. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 5.00.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $353,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $1,751,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,986,100. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth about $80,354,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,561,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 439.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 313,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,658,000 after acquiring an additional 254,929 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 166.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 392,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,679,000 after buying an additional 244,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 841,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,923,000 after purchasing an additional 243,352 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

