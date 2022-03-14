Traders Buy High Volume of Nielsen Call Options (NYSE:NLSN)

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 10,113 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,317% compared to the typical daily volume of 296 call options.

NLSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nielsen from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nielsen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.89.

NYSE NLSN traded up $5.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,574,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,511,560. Nielsen has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.69.

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Nielsen had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nielsen will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Nielsen announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLSN. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nielsen by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Nielsen by 137.8% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 58,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 33,789 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nielsen during the second quarter worth $247,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Nielsen by 279.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,538,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,628,000 after buying an additional 1,868,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nielsen by 7.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,137,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,423,000 after buying an additional 873,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

