Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.B) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.22

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.B – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$18.22 and last traded at C$18.22, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.67.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.46, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Transcontinental Company Profile (TSE:TCL.B)

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

