TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $12,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TDG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $700.00 to $790.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.94.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.42, for a total value of $7,433,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $21,262,465 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $623.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $552.72 and a one year high of $688.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $637.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $627.72.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

