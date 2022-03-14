Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Short Interest Up 58.2% in February

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 221,200 shares, an increase of 58.2% from the February 13th total of 139,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 88.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRATF remained flat at $$18.59 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.26. Traton has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $34.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on TRATF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Traton from €34.00 ($36.96) to €30.00 ($32.61) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Traton in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

