Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,000 ($26.21) to GBX 1,800 ($23.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,105 ($27.58) to GBX 1,961 ($25.69) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,545 ($20.24) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.21) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travis Perkins presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,871.77 ($24.53).

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Shares of LON:TPK traded up GBX 47.50 ($0.62) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,317.50 ($17.26). The company had a trading volume of 569,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,858. Travis Perkins has a one year low of GBX 1,222 ($16.01) and a one year high of GBX 1,839.60 ($24.10). The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,462.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,561.46. The firm has a market cap of £2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08.

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Jasmine Whitbread bought 2,123 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,426 ($18.68) per share, for a total transaction of £30,273.98 ($39,667.16).

About Travis Perkins (Get Rating)

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.