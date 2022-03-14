Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,000 ($26.21) to GBX 1,800 ($23.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,105 ($27.58) to GBX 1,961 ($25.69) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,545 ($20.24) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.21) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travis Perkins presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,871.77 ($24.53).
Shares of LON:TPK traded up GBX 47.50 ($0.62) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,317.50 ($17.26). The company had a trading volume of 569,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,858. Travis Perkins has a one year low of GBX 1,222 ($16.01) and a one year high of GBX 1,839.60 ($24.10). The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,462.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,561.46. The firm has a market cap of £2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08.
About Travis Perkins (Get Rating)
Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
