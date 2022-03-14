Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Short Interest Up 112.8% in February

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, an increase of 112.8% from the February 13th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Travis Perkins stock opened at $22.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $22.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Travis Perkins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

