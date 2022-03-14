TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of THS. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 890.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4,095.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 133.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 94.9% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 46.5% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $32.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.73, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.