Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Portfolio Manager Purchases $58,300.00 in Stock

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager Grace Lee purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.15 per share, for a total transaction of $58,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE TY traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.13. 47,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,474. Tri-Continental Co. has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $35.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.16.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%.
About Tri-Continental (Get Rating)
Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
