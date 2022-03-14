Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. New Street Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $17.23 on Monday. Trip.com Group has a 12 month low of $19.36 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.96 and a 200-day moving average of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $145,994,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,563,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,885,000 after purchasing an additional 55,136 shares during the last quarter. BSN Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $49,856,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,767,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 182.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 48,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

