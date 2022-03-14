Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.77

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.77 and last traded at $26.66, with a volume of 27611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.13.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRQ. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Macquarie upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$11.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$12.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.61.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.79.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.18. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 5.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 48.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 162,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 52,997 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 0.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,887,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,135,000 after acquiring an additional 17,699 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 15.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 21,853 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 6.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 80,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 510.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 91,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 76,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

