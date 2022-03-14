Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.77

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.77 and last traded at $26.66, with a volume of 27611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.13.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRQ. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Macquarie upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$11.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$12.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.61.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.79.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 48.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 162,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 52,997 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 0.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,887,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,135,000 after acquiring an additional 17,699 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 15.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 21,853 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 6.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 80,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 510.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 91,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 76,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.
Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TRQ)
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.
