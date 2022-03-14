Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $485,000 Holdings in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) by 229.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,900 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Piedmont Lithium were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 107.6% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 519 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 134.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 970 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 15.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $33,999.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 3,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $167,626.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,933 shares of company stock valued at $333,980 and have sold 9,685 shares valued at $512,591. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

NASDAQ PLL opened at $70.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a current ratio of 10.65. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $88.97.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.21). As a group, research analysts predict that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

