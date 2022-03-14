Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $497,000 Holdings in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Exterran were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Exterran by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 307,138 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exterran by 264.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 272,734 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exterran by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 26,895 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Exterran by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 217,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 110,172 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exterran by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 133,809 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 13,403 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exterran stock opened at $6.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Exterran Co. has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $206.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.19.

In other Exterran news, CFO David Alan Barta acquired 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

EXTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exterran in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

