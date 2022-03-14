Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Holdings in Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) by 66.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,666 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Ocwen Financial were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 52.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Ocwen Financial by 140.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Ocwen Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ocwen Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ocwen Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ocwen Financial from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocwen Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of OCN stock opened at $24.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.21. The company has a market cap of $224.49 million, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 16.75, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. Ocwen Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $22.34 and a 12-month high of $41.92.

Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in the residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services.

