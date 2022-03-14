Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Stake in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Airgain were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 324,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Airgain by 3.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 16,649 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in Airgain by 69.0% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 31,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Airgain by 99.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Airgain by 0.8% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 278,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James K. Sims bought 5,000 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $45,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Airgain stock opened at $8.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.93. Airgain, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $24.48. The company has a market capitalization of $81.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.14.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AIRG shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Airgain in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

