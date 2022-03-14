Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires New Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,690 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OSIS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

OSIS opened at $80.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.04 and its 200 day moving average is $90.72. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.35 and a 12-month high of $102.24.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 11,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $913,756.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

