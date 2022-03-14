Two Sigma Investments LP Has $491,000 Stock Position in Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,698 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Luther Burbank were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Luther Burbank by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Luther Burbank by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Luther Burbank by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 641,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after acquiring an additional 31,225 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Luther Burbank by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Luther Burbank by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 202,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 38,684 shares in the last quarter. 14.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LBC. Zacks Investment Research cut Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson cut Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of LBC opened at $13.28 on Monday. Luther Burbank Co. has a 1 year low of $10.93 and a 1 year high of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.38. The firm has a market cap of $686.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.60 million. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 38.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Luther Burbank Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.40%.

Luther Burbank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.