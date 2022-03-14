Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $477,000 in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 218,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 74,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 33,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptose Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

NASDAQ:APTO opened at $1.09 on Monday. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91.

In other news, Director Erich Platzer purchased 270,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 297,822 shares of company stock worth $350,361 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.