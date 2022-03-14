Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New $558,000 Investment in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech during the third quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 5,072.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 13.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $306,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KRYS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Krystal Biotech from $125.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Krystal Biotech from $124.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.80.

KRYS stock opened at $64.83 on Monday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.86 and a twelve month high of $102.99. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.11.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.23). Research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

