Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 30,546 Shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,546 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in PowerFleet were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 281,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PWFL opened at $2.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.84. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $9.34. The company has a market capitalization of $104.62 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.50.

PWFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday.

PowerFleet Profile

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

