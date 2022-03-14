Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 3,581 Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,581 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

NASDAQ MCRI opened at $81.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.35 and a 1-year high of $83.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.58 and a 200-day moving average of $69.71. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.63.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.12. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 16.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space, guest rooms, food outlets, espresso and pastry bars, health spas and salons, retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise, family entertainment centers, banquets, and convention and meeting room spaces.

